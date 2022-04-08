Cursed – Victor Rabei vs Omar Bordoy OFF Again

The American dream is back on hold as Victor Rabei‘s Omar Bordoy nightmare continues.

The O’Rourkes Gym fighter was finally set to fight the American on a Star Boxing show at River Casino and Resort in New York on Saturday night.

However, a fight that was first meant to take place over three years ago has been postponed for the THIRD time.

The Moldovan Dub was initially meant to trade leather with Bordoy in December of 2019 and then spring of 2020 before injury and then the pandemic put paid to both dates.

A nightmare period looked to be coming to a close as ‘Slick Vic’ was handed the chance to re-kick starting his career in style.

However, Bordoy has confirmed he won’t be fighting the former BUI Celtic Champion on Saturday. Speaking online he said “unfortunately I will not be fighting this weekend. I’m absolutely gutted seeing as I trained extremely hard. But these things happen. It’s part of the sport.”

Irish-boxing.com understands the fight is postponed rather than cancelled and Team Rabei remains hopeful it can be rescheduled for very soon.

Rabei’s fellow O’Rourke Gym fighters Tony Browne and Ryan O’Rourke still appear on the card and compete in interesting fights.

O’Rourke faces a Faycal Rezkallah, a French fighter with just one defeat on his slate, while Browne returns against former UFC operator Leandro Silva.