Cummings gives Irish Insight into Cameron Coach’s Big Fight Approach

‘It’s just a spar’.That will be Jamie Moore’s message to Chantelle Cameron minutes before she makes her way to the 3Arena ring on Saturday, according to an Irish fighter that knows the coach well.

The British fighter enters the lion’s den where she fights a national hero and an all-time boxing great in an undisputed light welterweight title fight live on DAZN on May 20.

It’s a huge occasion and potentially history-making career-defining moment for the undisputed light welterweight champion.

However, her coach Moore will do all he can to do play things down and defuse the pressure according to Conrad Cummings.

Cummings, who was one of a trio of Irish fighters that worked with the former Irish champion at one stage – Carl Frampton and Steven Ward being the others – and knows just how the Salford trainer works.

‘Mr Dynamite’ is sure Moore will do all he can to make sure Cameron is focused on the fight and not the occasion.

“He will try keep her calm and keep her mind on the job at hand,” Cummings tells Irish-boxing.com. “ ‘Just a spar’ or ‘another day at the office’.

“Jamie used to tell me to ‘take it easy’ but that’s a personal joke,” he adds before warning Cameron will come prepared.

“She will have worked on a game plan and trained hard and smart.”



As well as working under Moore, Cummings has spent time in the gym with Cameron. The Tyrone favourite who is transitioning into coaching has been impressed with what he’s seen and predicts a tough night for the Irish Icon.

“Chantelle is an exceptional talent, modest and hard-working. This fight is interesting! This is no easy fight for Katie, Chantelle is naturally bigger and aggressive.” he adds before predicting an explosive world title fight.

“I predict a few fireworks as Katie isn’t shy at getting stuck in.”

Having an Irish star and a former stablemate fight may cause issues for some within the game but Cummings, who confirmed he hadn’t been contacted by either team for information, is happy to tip his hat to both and wish both luck.

“I admire both fighters massively and I’m friendly with both. Good luck to two outstanding female boxers and may the best woman win.”