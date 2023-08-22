Crumlin’s ‘Little Naz’ Wins European Medal for Albania

Team Ireland go into day six of the European School Championship with a sensational TEN medals in the bag.

However, if were to be greedy, Ireland could claim ELEVEN podium finishes after Crumlin BC’s very own ‘Little Naz’ won hardware in Slovenia.

The talented Kristian Jubani is representing Albania in the continental tournament and has already secured a bronze medal.

Jubani was a famously jubilant 2023 Irish Boy 3 Champion but he missed the Cadet championships that were used as a selection guide for the on going Euros through injury.

As a result, the teen wasn’t picked for Ireland and elected to represent the country of his father’s birth, Albania, who he won bronze at least for on Monday.

Jubani wasn’t the only Irish-trained fighter to fight under a different flad at the competition. Owen McCann of St John Bosco, an Irish champion, represented England in Slovenia after club declaration deadline issues ruled him out of contention for the selection tournament.

The Belfast fighter defeated the Team Ireland representative but exited at the gloves of Scotland at the quarter-final stage.

—