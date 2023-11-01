Cruising for a brew-sing – Coffee shop pay homage toThomas Carty

Such is the popularity of Thomas Carty that it’s been argued he is all of Dublin’s ‘Cup of Tea’.

It now seems the heavyweight is also a lot of people’s cup of coffee!

The BUI Celtic Champion has become the face of TEN10’s TEN10 Açaí & Coffee’s coffee mugs.

All of the cafe’s customers will be served in cups emblazoned with the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter’s picture.

The development won’t help the big man in the ring but it is another sign of the Dubliner’s popularity and the support he gets particularly from his local community.

Carty’s is not the only Celtic Warrior Gym fighter with a cafe link-up. The Spike Special named in honour of Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan is available for purchase at Comix Cafe in Cork.

The 27-year-old southpaw is next out on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s rematch with Chantelle Cameron on November 25.

Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn has assured a big fight but an opponent has yet to be named. A BUI Celtic title defence against former Scottish rugby player and former Scottish heavyweight champion Nick Campbell has been muted as has a rematch with current Scottish title holder Jay McFarlane.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com recently, Carty said: “I’m ready and waiting, whoever wants this they can get it,” before commenting on his rise in popularity.

“We are very very close to being a household name. If you mention Irish boxers to anybody in the UK they’ll say Thomas Carty and I haven’t even won anything yet. I’m Celtic champion but career-wise I haven’t won anything I plan on winning.”