Crowley backs Fury to beat KSI – Would ‘love to fight’ the Misfit misfit

Cathal Crowley would ‘love’ to fight Tommy Fury after the Brit deals with YouTube star KSI in Manchester this weekend.

The Cork prospect doesn’t want to join the world of Misfits or celebrity clashes but doesn’t see the Love Island star as an influencer fighter.

Having sparred, Fury, the 22-year-old, believes the young brother of former Irish Champion Tyson Fury, is a genuine fighter. Granted he is a novice pro and not a future world champion but good enough to ease past KSI – and a fighter nonetheless and a boxer Crowley would like to put on his record.

“I haven’t been in touch with Tommy since sparring back in February before the Jake Paul fight. I see this fight going similarly to the Paul fight with Tommy winning. I see him keeping KSI at bay with his jab, outboxing the YouTuber and staying away from his wild swings.

“As someone who sparred Tommy, I’d class him as a novice pro who’s using his name to make big money fighting people who aren’t even boxers.”

Crowley would love nothing more than to provide Fury with a real boxing test, particularly after a fallout they had post-sparring earlier this year.

“I’d love a fight with Tommy after he tried to stiff me money for the sparring we did back in February. It must have got to him that some random Irish guy came over and put it on him a week out from his fight.

“Besides that, though I’d have no interest in getting involved in the influencer boxing side, I’ll be looking to fight real fights and get myself up the rankings in the near future.”

Speaking more generally on the influencer scene he says: “There’s pros and cons to these type of fights. They bring new eyes to the sport and that’s obviously a good thing for everyone within boxing, so I think it’s good as long as they stay in their own realm.”