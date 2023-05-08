Cronin targets McCarthy Irish title fight

Kevin Cronin [5(2)-1(1)-1] says he would be open to fighting Craig McCarthy [10(1)-1(1)-1] for the Irish super middleweight title.

The Kerry fighter has been involved in back-to-back Fight of the Year contenders with Jamie Morrissey [5(1)-1] already this year, and having suffered defeat in a BUI light heavyweight title fight before drawing the Irish title rematch is perfectly set up for the trilogy bout.

However, ‘The Kingdom Warroir’ is happy to take a Morrissey break for now and has set his sights on the Irish super middleweight title and a possible fight with Craig McCarthy. sssss

The Munster fighter first has to make super middle to enter the rankings, something he plans to do at the Parochial Hall in Cork next month, and then he says he’d like to fight McCarthy for the green belt.

Once I get my Super Middleweight Ranking in June I am 100% open to the Irish title fight if they want it👑 #Allthebelts https://t.co/BC6qu3oS2c — Kingdom Warrior (@kevincronin_ky) May 8, 2023

McCarthy is being courted by Graham McCormack [8(1)-3(1)], who is determined to rematch the Waterford man, and rumour has an Irish title fight with Jay Byrne [10(2)-8(2)] in the works, so Cronin may have to bide his time.

Not to mention old foe Morrissey is a natural super middleweight and won the BUI Celtic title at 168lbs, if he drops back down to the weight he too will be in the mix.

Tommy Hyde [4(4)-0] has also discussed his super middleweight and Irish title ambitions.

Speaking recently to Irish-boxing.com, Cronin pointed out he was making the super middle move and was still open to the threepeat.

“Next I have to get a fight at super middleweight to get a ranking and be eligible to be sanctioned for the 168lbs Irish title.

“After that, we will be interested in hearing offers. I’d love it to be in Kerry. Kerry needs a big night and I need a big night out at home.

“I need to sell out the INEC and I think it that has to be in the next few fights because the following is growing at a ridiculous pace. Soon enough we will be talking about football stadiums in Kerry and not Arenas

“So I want that arena fight at home this year but if it’s a Cronin – Morrissey trilogy fight in Kerry then I think we will need a bigger venue. That does numbers.”

