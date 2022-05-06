Croke Park in October is a ‘non starter’ as Middle East joins fight to host Taylor – Serrano II

October is too late for Croke Park, Madison Square Garden want to host it and there is Middle Eastern interest, that’s the latest venue update when it comes to a Katie Taylor [21(6)-0] – Amanda Serrano[42(3)-2(1)] rematch according to Eddie Hearn.

Since Katie Taylor claimed victory in a historic Fight of the Year contender in Madison Square Garden last Saturday night there has been constant talk of a repeat and a possible homecoming.

Croke Park has been most mentioned when it comes to host venues and there has been massive clamour in Ireland to try to ensure the Irish Icon gets to fight on home soil for the first time as a professional, with Minster for Sport Jack Chambers the latest to row in behind the idea.

It’s understood the Bray natives manager Brian Peters has already begun to explore the possibility of a massive October fight night at GAA Headquarters.

However, just as hope a Taylor topped fight night would eventually come to Dublin reached its highest point ever, Matchroom boss Hearn has moved to dampen expectations.

Speaking during Canelo – Dmitry Bivol fight week in Las Vegas the Essex fight maker said October would be too late to go outdoors in Ireland and hinted September may be too soon after such a grueling fight.

“We’re talking about Croke Park, for example, in Ireland,” he said. “

“It could be in October. I mean, outdoors in October is a non-starter. So, really, if you’re going outdoors in Croke Park, you need to be by middle September, really. And that’s not a long period of time. I mean, luckily Katie had her scans. I thought she might’ve broken her jaw, but she didn’t. She got the, ‘All clear.’

“But still, if you’re gonna fight mid-September, you’ve got a month off. It’s not a huge period of time. We’ve had some approaches from the Middle East to do that fight as well, which would be quite iconic and financially very lucrative for them. And MSG also said, ‘Whatever you do, don’t do the rematch anywhere else but here.’ So, they’re in a great position.”

April 30, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano during their April 30, 2022 bout at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Mandatory Credit: Melina Pizano/Matchroom.

Discussions re a rematch will begin between Matchroom and MVP Promotions once he is done with the Canelo Alvarez-Dmitry Bivol promotion set for Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

“I do think we should all try and make the rematch, somehow. Such a good fight, and the next one would be as good, honestly. There’d be no change in the next fight. It would be exactly the same,” he adds before revealing both sides of the most viewed female fight of all time deserve a pay increase.

April 30, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Katie Taylor poses with Eddie Hearn after her victory over Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

“But we have to have those conversations, re: the gate, re: DAZN. And if the revenue can increase, so, too, can the purses around the fight. Amanda lost. Normally, if you lost you take less money for the rematch. But her value went up incredibly in the fight. So, maybe she gets more money. Katie Taylor will definitely get more money. She won the fight. But where’s the money come from? If we can find it, if it’s there, we’ll give it to them.”