Croke Park Dream Alive – Amanda Serrano is Willing to fight Katie Taylor in Ireland

The Croke Park dream is still alive as Amanda Serrano [42(30)-2-1] revealed she would come to Ireland to rematch Katie Taylor [21(6)-0].

GAA Headquarters and a massive Taylor homecoming became the topic of discussion immediately after the Irish Icon was declared the winner of the biggest female fight of all time in Madison Square in March.

After positive murmurings from Jake Paul, Serrano, Eddie Hearn, and the Irish sporting legend, Team Taylor instantly set about plotting a huge September repeat for the 80,000-plus stadium.

However, it soon became clear Team Serrano never had instant rematch plans and it was feared the seven-weight world champion wasn’t keen on ever traveling to Ireland.

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn said negotiations were shut down before they began. He also warned that the revenue Crole Park would generate would be needed to give both fighters the ‘pay rise’ they both deserve. With that in mind, the Essex fight maker has since suggested a Spring or Summer 2023 Dublin clash should be pursued.

Serrano, who next fights Argentina’s Brenda Carbajal on August 6 in a Madison Square Garden hosted featherweight world title fight, is open to the idea and told BoxingScene that traveling to Ireland is not an issue.

“I would go to Ireland,” she said. “It doesn’t matter where they wanna fight. But right now, I just need to defend my titles.”

April 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano pose after weighing in ahead of the Matchroom Boxing card on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

The New York based Puerto Rican says she wants a second shot at Taylor’s lightweight titles and believes the Bray fighter is repeat willing too.

“Katie’s a warrior,” Serrano adds. “She never backed down from any competition or anything. So, I think she wants the rematch. We want the rematch, and I think it’s a great matchup because we put on a hell of a show. We showed that both of us can fight. We put butts in seats at The Garden. We sold it out. So, it was an exciting fight.”