Croc’d Out – Billy Nelson Gives Lewis Crocker – Nigel Benn Prediction

Lewis Crocker [16(9)-0] would knockout Conor Benn if given the chance says coach Billy Nelson.

The Scottish trainer says the Belfast fighter is levels above the Matchroom name and would expose him if they were to share the ring.

Never one to shy away from supporting his fighter, Nelson claimed ‘The Croc’ trumps the star name in every department that matters and would end things early if they fought.

“I’ve said this the other day he’ll knockout Conor Benn given the opportunity, undoubtedly,” Nelson told Irish-boxing.com.

“He’s too skillful for him and he punches harder than him – and more importantly he has a better chin than him.

“In the three main attributes you need in boxing, I think he beats [Benn] in all of them. That’s nothing against Benn, he’s a fine fighter and he’s improving but he will get found out if he fights [Lewis].”

While he is confident his relatively new charge would defeat the DAZN star name, Nelson doesn’t hold much hope of them ever fighting.

“Eddie might be daft but he is not stupid he is not going to risk him against Lewis Crocker, no chance,” he adds before emphasizsng talent isn’t always a barometer for success in boxing.

“Who has Conor Benn fought? Like real live opponents. Lewis is 16-0 with all his knockouts, Benn is undefeated, and he’s further ahead than Lewis in the rankings only because he is with Matchroom, not because of ability, believe me when I tell you that.

“If his name was Conor Nelson he wouldn’t be where he is now, that’s the truth.”

Crocker’s talent has always been lauded by those in the know and particularly by those who have worked with him. However, the 26-year-old has struggled to gain real momentum in his career. That might change now working with Conlan Boxing and Nelson, his fight at this weekend’s Feile is his third since May and another win could set him up for a big fight before the year is out.