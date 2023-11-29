Croc of Sh*t – Tyrone McKenna rolls his eyes at power concerns

Tyrone McKenna warns he isn’t afraid of Belfast’s Croc.

‘The Mighty Celt’ says he has encountered some of the most dangerous welterweight species on the planet and lived to tell the tale.

As a result, the much talked about power of Lewis Crocker, who he fights in Belfast this December, isn’t in any way haunting him.

The former Oliver Plunkett’s amateur has been in with the likes of Regis Prograis, Ohara Davies, Darragh Foley, Jack Catterall and Gary Cully upsetter Jose Felix Jr and has never been counted out.

It’s something he takes pride in, a resume that proves he has a chin and according to McKenna, it shows he knows how to handle punchers.

The Pete Taylor-trained southpaw says the prospect of a fighter with lights-out power switches him on.

“I’ve seen a lot of people mentioning Lewis’s power. I think people are quick to forget I’ve been in with some of the world’s biggest punchers at my weight in fights and in sparring and I’ve never been knocked out.

“Punch power does not worry me one bit! It actually makes me better, makes me more alert of mistakes that can’t be made.”

The wiley old veteran versus emerging talent narrative that surrounds the Conlan Boxing made bout is something else that doesn’t sit too well with the 33-year-old.

“They’re building it as youth versus experience, puncher versus volume. I don’t see it that way. I’m only 33 I’m not a 40-year-old who has lost it. I’m still very much the best version I’ve been.”