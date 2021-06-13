Croc heading for the top – Lewis Crocker on course to headline September card

Lewis Crocker [13(7)-0] could become a headline act come September.

The rumour mill has the exciting Belfast fighter topping an Ulster Hall card in the Autumn and it’s talk the Dee Walsh trained puncher is both aware of and welcomes.

‘The Croc’ was open to a Feile fight but is more than happy to step into the spotlight and top an MTKFightNight a month later.

“There’s talk of me headlining a show in Belfast, which would be great,” Crocker said when speaking to Belfast Live.

“It would be great to headline a show in front of fans. Having the crowds back and the atmosphere would be fantastic.

“I am comfortable with headlining a show. I have done it before and it comes with the territory when you’re moving up.”

It would see one of the most talked about but less vocal Irish boxing prospects take centre stage, something he feels ready to embrace.

“The attention comes with the job. I wasn’t that fussed on it before, but I don’t mind now.

“I am now sitting at the top table when it comes to the press conferences, whereas before I was falling off the sides!”

The move comes on the back of some very impressive wins and performances from the 24-year-old. The Belfast fighter defeated John Tain, Louis Greene, and Deniz Ilbay in his last three fights, picking up the WBO European ranking title along the way.

Increasing the spotlight and level of attention on a fighter mid tranformation from exciting prospect to genuine contender seems a wise move.

Although if a place on the Feile was to be offered he’d certainly take it.

“I am training away. I want to get on that Feile card but I’m not sure that will happen. I would have heard by now,” Crocker said.

“It would be great fighting on that card. It is the biggest boxing event happening in Belfast this year, so of course I’d love to be involved.”