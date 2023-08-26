Created a Monster – Kevin Cronin says ‘Delusional’ Craig McCarthy has talked himself into serious trouble

Craig McCarthy has created a malicious machine he won’t be able to control come September 16 warns Kevin Cronin.

The Kerry side of the fight admits he has been contaminated by the bad blood and the symptoms are a real desire to do damage.

‘The Kingdom Warrior’ claims McCarty’s mouth has fueled that thirst for violence and says ‘Built2Last’ has talked himself into serious trouble.

The recent Irish light heavyweight title challenger is motivated to ‘fold’ the Waterford favourite when they meet for the Irish super middleweight title on the Conlan Boxing and McEleney Promotions promoted, RDS hosted fight night on September 16.

The 27-year-old says his Irish title has made it personal and will pay the ultimate price.

“I respect my opponents but this guy, this guy’s different he has given me a lot of reason to want to get the KO in this fight,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I genuinely just have no respect for him right now, maybe he can earn it on the night but some things have been said and it’s become personal.

“His mouth is too big and he doesn’t know when to shut it. It’s all delusional stuff but let’s see where the talking gets him on the night!

“It hasn’t changed my approach but it has fueled the fire for training. I’m like a machine in the gym and Craig’s created that. He might not realise it but he will,” he adds before suggesting the Waterford faithful have also provided inspiration.

“I see comments from a lot of people saying Craig’s too much and even some people closer to home saying Craig will be too much but we will see what they say when I fold him on September 16th.”

While domestic title action is nothing new to the Munster man aggravated build-ups are. The Jonathan Lewins-trained fighter is adamant he won’t let the verbal sparring negatively affect him, in fact, he says he is enjoying the back and forth.

“There’s a lot of background noise but I’m just enjoying the experience,” he says.

“This is my third domestic fight in less than 9 months. Nothing this dude says phases me. I’m gonna enjoy this experience of a build up. This isn’t how I like to do it as everyone knows by now but I’ll enjoy it for what it is.”