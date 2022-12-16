‘Crazy but not impossible’ – Padraig McCrory remains Canelo optimistic

It’s not as far fetched as it seems! Padraig McCrory [16(9)-0] argues a Canelo meeting is conceivable.

Technically the IBO light heavyweight world title holder is eligible to fight the pound for pound star and biggest name in the sport.

‘The Hammer’s’ WBA #4 world ranking at super middleweight makes sure of that – and if a call came it wouldn’t take the popular puncher long to say ‘yes’.

It still may seem a fanciful notion but it’s far from impossible and if the Mexican was looking for keep busy work between mega fights the Conlan Boxing fighter is an eligible and willing foe.

“When you’re in the top five, Canelo and the like need keep-busy fights,” he said after rounding off a brilliant 2022 with victory over Dmytro Fedas in Belfast last Saturday.

“I’m right here, I’m only a phonecall away. It sounds crazy but it’s not impossible and I’m ready to go.”

McCrory has earned the right to be mentioned alongside Canelo because of his recent run of standout form. Victories over Marco Antonio Periban in August and Leon Bunn in Germany in October, and particularly the manner in which they were achieved, have left him on the verge of a big fight.

It may or may not be one Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez but huge nights await in 2023.

“Looking back on the year, it has been amazing,” comments McCrory.

“It’s been a big year for me – three fights in four months have taken a toll on my body but I’m going to enjoy Christmas, spend time with my family and take three weeks’ off.

“There are talks of big fights next year and I look forward to that. I am open to the best options at super middle and light heavyweight.”

The 34-year-old Dee Walsh trained potential Belfast bill topper wasn’t overly happy with how he finished out the year. A disrupted camp effected his performance at the SSE Arena, although in truth McCrory had every reason not to fight on the Conlan Boxing card. However, he was never going to miss it and did all he could to ensure he had a homecoming of sorts.

“My hands were sore from the last fight,” he said.

“We made this camp work but it showed in my performance – the lack of sparring, the lack of bag work and the lack of pads. I wasn’t sharp and I couldn’t go through the gears but I never felt in trouble, I felt comfortable and I never thought I would lose the fight.

“I didn’t want to miss this. I love fighting in Belfast and I’m 34, so who knows this could be my last time fighting in Belfast. I’m trying to take advantage of all my opportunities.”

Photo credit Mark Mead