Craig McCarthy to warm up for Waterford homecoming in Scotland

Craig McCarthy [7(2)-1] will warm up for a Waterford homecoming with a clash in Scotland next month.

‘Built 2 Last’ fights for the first time since December of 2019 when he trades leather against a yet to be confirmed opponent on the Puglism 2 card promoted by Sam Kynoch.

The Deise fighter was set to fight Chris Blaney for the Irish middleweight title in Waterford last summer only for the pandemic to paid to those plans.

Meath’s Blaney has since retired but it’s said McCarthy remains mandatory for the green strap and there has been talk of a possible Graham McCormack Irish title fight.

It appears that clash could happen before the year is out as Ring Kings boss Neil Power confirmed plans for a 2021 McCarthy topped show as well as the popular puncher’s July ring return.

“Happy to announce we have secured a date for Craig McCarthy to get his career back on track and box on July 31 in Glasgow. This will be Craig’s first fight since COVID hit and he will be training under the guidance of top coaches Paul and Joey Simpson from the St.Saviours gym.

“Anyone who knows or follows Craig on social media will see his dedication to the sport is second to none and hopefully support him in his ambition to box for a professional title. We are optimistic this is a precursor to the return of a professional show here in Waterford at the back end of the year which is the intention to showcase the top talents in the city and country being the ultimate aim.”

The figth will be McCarthy’s first since he drew with Blaney in Bolton in December of 2019. The southpaw has top of the bill Waterford previous having topped a show in his home town in February of 2018.