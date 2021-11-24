Craig McCarthy to fight undefeated prospect on Eubnak Jr undercard

Craig McCarthy [8(1)-0-1]has secured a career-changing opportunity and a slot on a Sky Sports bill.

The Waterford favourite will fight Bradley ‘Sting’ Rea [11(4)-0] at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff on December 11.

The fight will play out on the undercard of Chris Eubank’s fight with a yet to be confirmed opponent.

The news was confirmed by McCarthy’s manager Neill Power this evening.

Speaking online Power said:” I’m delighted to announce I have reached a deal for Craig McCarthy to box fellow undefeated prospect Bradley Rea on the highly anticipated Sky Sports bill headlined by Chris Eubank on December 11th at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff.

“We’re under no illusion the task at hand here but feel Craig is more than capable of pulling the upset off. This opportunity to fight on the biggest platform in Europe is a huge step in Craig’s career and is in my opinion worthy reward for 20 years of dedication to the sport.

“This is the hardest sport/business going which has been made like everything else tougher due to COVID and we have had a frustrating time trying to secure fights the past 2 years so this is a real boost”

Rea is a fancied prospect and has proven he is step up ready with victories over Jezz Smith and Lee Cutler this year. However, McCarthy will see the 23-year-olds record and the platform make it the perfect fight for McCarthy to inject real momentum into his career.

‘Built 2 Last’ had plans to fight for the Irish title in his home city but saw the pandemic ruin any attempts to run a show in Waterford over the last two years and he has suffered inactivity as a result.

In fact, the southpaw only ended a nigh on two-year ring sabbatical with a victory in Scotland in August. End the year with a big win on Sky in December and the popular Munster fighter will go into 2022 with options.