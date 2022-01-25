Craig McCarthy to fight undefeated prospect on Brook-Khan card

Craig McCarthy [8(1)-0-1]has secured a career-changing opportunity and a slot on a Sky Sports bill.

The Waterford favourite will fight Bradley ‘Sting’ Rea [11(4)-0] in Manchester on February 19.

The fight will play out on the undercard of the Kell Brook and Amir Khan’s clash.

McCarthy was first scheduled to fight the English fighter on the Chris Eubank- Liam Willams card late last year, but that fight was postponed on a number of occasions, it now goes ahead on another big card.

Rea is a fancied prospect and has proven he is step up ready with victories over Jezz Smith and Lee Cutler last year.

Waterford’s McCarthy will argue the 23-year-olds record and the platform the fight plays out on, provide him with the perfect opportunity to inject real momentum into his career.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com about the match up previously the southpaw was confident he do his family and Waterford proud.

“I fight with pride for my family and the whole of Waterford. We’ve got it now, so now it’s all about performance and then it’s on to bigger things, trust me. I can and I will, watch me!”