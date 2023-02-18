Craig McCarthy completes odds-defying comeback with victory in Scotland

Craig McCarthy completed his return from a devastating injury with victory in Scotland tonight.

The Waterford southpaw suffered a horrible leg break when he fought live on Sky against Bradley Rea in Manchester last February of 2022.

The Deise middleweight battled back to fitness despite being told he’d never fight again and tonight fought his way back into the winner’s circle.

‘Built2Last’ dominated respected journey man Seamus Devlin over six round to register a 60-54 points win on a Kynoch show in Glasgow.

McCarthy was always expected to defeat one of the busiest fighters on the circuit but tonight was also about seeing how his leg held up in competitive action, which appeard to be the case.

The 34-year-old southpaw is scheduled to fight in his home town of Waterford on April 8 and has been linked to a BUI Celtic title fight on that card. However, for now he will rejoice in his win and the fact he made it back to the ring.

“At one point I was 100 % going to retire. It just felt right at that point but then my brother – who now advises my career sat me down and had a chat with me. Now here we are with a real fire burning.,” he told Irish-boxing.com in fight week.

“The comeback trial and training have been very challenging and unbelievably painful to tell the truth. My leg is completely numb and I had to completely change everything boxing and training-wise.

“It’s just amazing to be back. I’ve a passion burning bright inside of me so let’s see it out and enjoy this ride.”