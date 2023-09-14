Crack a Duck Egg – Danny Boyle Predicts Somebody’s 0 has got to go KO Win

Danny Boyle [2-0] is ready to smash his first duck egg by registering his first knockout win this weekend.

The Donegal light heavyweight takes to the ring for the third time on Saturday night, returning to the York Hall where he takes on Harley Collison over four rounds.

It’s a ‘somebody’s 0 has got to go’ clash between novice pros – and the Steve Goodwin-mentored prospect is adamant his undefeated record will remain intact.

Indeed, Boyle claims Southampton’s Collison will have a loss on his record before the bell to end the third round ends.

“I’m predicting a KO within the first 3 rounds,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I feel with his style he leaves a lot of openings, and with how sharp my counters have been this camp I feel I’ll land big shots early to get the finish.”

The an eye-catching finish is something Boyle has been craving since his debut and he believes he has made the kind of improvements that can help him add a knockout to his record.

“I feel like I’ve grown a lot over my first two fights, even between my first and second I feel there was a massive improvement and I’ll definitely show another level in the next one,” he continues.

“I will definitely be looking to get a knockout in this fight and I think there will be plenty of opportunities to get it as long as I remain relaxed and pick the right shot,” he adds before predicting the performance of his young career so far.

“I’m feeling great going into this fight. It’s been the best camp I’ve had since turning professional and I’m very excited to show the hard work I’ve put in.”

Collison comes to the ring with a winning record, although it has to be noted he’s had just one fight and defeated a journeyman, so he remains somewhat of an unknown entity.

Boyle isn’t concerned, he points to the fact, that he has fought two of the toughest away fighters on the circuit since debuting last year to assure his fans.

“On paper this is definitely a tougher test than my first two as he’s unbeaten but when you look through the record of my first two opponents you see they’ve boxed a lot of high-level fighters. I’ve alsp been around boxing a long time but on record with him being unbeaten this is my biggest test so far.”