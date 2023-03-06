Coyle to fight Fire on the Bay before homecoming

NABA middleweight champion Connor Coyle [17(7)-0] will defend his title in the main event of Reyes Fire Fist Boxing’s “Fire on the Bay” Saturday, April 29 at the Hilton Carillon in St. Petersburg, FL.

Coyle is will end a six-year wait to fight in Ireland on May 27, if Michael Conlan, as expected challenges IBF featherweight champion Luis Lopez in Belfast, benefiting from his promoter’s link up with Conlan Boxing.

However, he first has to navigate an April test stateside. Coyle, the WBA’s #4 rated middleweight, faces an opponent to be named in a ten round contest.

In the co-featured bout, lightweight contender Willian “Babyface” Silva will appear in an eight rounder against an opponent to be determined.

The undercard features Joseph Fernandez, Imran Haddabah, Rodrigo Coria, Gabriel Morales, Luke Iannuccilli, Khiry Todd, Marqus Bates, Mike Misa, and Harry Gigliotti appearing in separate contests.

“This is the first of three we’re promoting this year in St. Pete,” said Jody Caliguire of Reyes Fire Fist Boxing. “Fire on the Bay” features Connor defending his title, and a world class boxer in Willian Silva. We’re pleased to feature other local favorites such as Imran Haddabah and Joseph Fernandez, along with some really talented fighters from the New England area fighting here for the first time. Mike Reyes and I have worked hard to put together this event and the fans will definitely enjoy a great evening of boxing April 29.”

The 32-year-old last fought in Ireland when he defeated Miguel Aguilar over four rounds at the National Stadium in 2017.