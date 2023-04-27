Coyle takes Ammo aim – ‘Kid’ on World title Collision Course with Matchroom American

Connor Coyle believes he is set for a world title shootout with the man they call ‘Ammo’.

The NABA middleweight champion is confident he is closing in on a WBA world title fight and predicts he will face American Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams for the strap.

The 32-year-old revealed talks have taken place with the Matchroom promoted American and there appears to be a world title plan in place.

Coyle says Texas native, Williams has an eliminator lined up and if he emerges victorious the pair could meet for a world title in the Autumn.

“We have been getting calls for big fights, we’ve had a few calls from Matchroom’s fighter Amo Williams, so that’s a big big possibility and it could happen after the summer,” Coyle tells Irish-boxing.com.

“That could very well be a world title fight because he is going to be fighting to be #1 and I’m going to be #2, so we would more than likely be fighting for the WBA world title.”

The Firefirst Promotions fighter has been looking for fights of note over the last few years, he believes he is on the verge and sees Williams in his future.

“I’m looking for the big fights now. I want to be moving up them levels. I want to go to the highest level. I’m ready for them fights now, whoever they want to put in front of me I’m ready. Ammo William will probably be the person I’ll have to beat to get that world title.”

Coyle has kept himself busy while waiting for a big breakthrough fight, picking up the NABA title along the way.

He makes a defence of it against late replacement Christine Fabian Rios [23(7)-17(1)-3] on Saturday, at the Hilton Carillon in St. Petersburg, Florida

“For now we have to get this fight out of the way on Saturday,” he adds.

“I’ll get in there and enjoy myself, put to task all the hard word I’ve done and put on a showcase on Saturday night,” he adds before revealing he plans to be methodically menacing on Saturday.

“I tend to go in and try throw a lot of punches, I don’t really look for the knockout but I go for it if I see it. I’ve been slowing things down , selecting shots and picking the punches a lot more. Thats what I think I’ll work on Saturday night. I won’t go in to try and blow him out in a round. I’ll sit down on my shots and whenever they land I know they are going to hurt. The shots will be hard and precise.”

‘The Kid’ was scheduled to fight the former British champion Felix Cash on the Benn-Eubank ‘Born Rivals’ card last October only for the fight fall through with the entire card.

The 32-year-old says attempts to rescheduled were rebuffed and revealed he still remains open to the fight.

“I think Felix Cash had been offered the fight since October but I don’t think he wanted to take it for whatever reason. A lot of people will say different things but he’ll have his reasons. I’m still open to that fight, there is nothing stopping it from happening. He is one of the top middleweights in the division and it would be a fight close to home, so I’m up for it if it was ever to come again.”

The WBA title is currently held by Cuban Erislandy Lara, Coyle and Williams could be on a collision course for the ‘regular’ title or Lara may be bumpd up to ‘super’ champ.