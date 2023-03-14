‘Could have fought my Ma’ – Carl Frampton makes great Katie Taylor point

Carl Frampton summed it up perfectly.

Katie Taylor could have come home against literally any fighter to massive fanfare.

The Irish sporting great could have had her pick of opponents and still sold out 3Arena in minutes. The atmosphere would have been sensational regardless of who populated the away corner on May 20.

So when Amanda Serrano pulled of the agreed rematch via injury, Taylor was afforded the opportunity to handpick an easy win and have a handy homecoming.

That isn’t how she approaches boxing though, and instead, she challenged Chantelle Cameron to a fight.

It means when faced with a free hit, the Irish Icon decided to move up in weight to fight the best light welterweight in the world and quite possibly competes in a tougher fight than a Serrano rematch.

It’s potentially an unprecedented move, the like of which you may never see in male boxing.

It’s a play that impressed former two weight world champion Frampton, who was a Taylor sparing partner and a gym mate of Cameron, to Twitter to express his admiration for the fighters.

“Katie Taylor could have fought my ma and sold out anywhere in Ireland while waiting on Serrano. Instead, she chooses to take on the best at the weight above Chantelle Cameron.

“The girls are showing the men how to make fights. B**** on the pair of them.”