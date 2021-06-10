Corr Blimey! Ruadhan Farrell is domestic derby debut willing

Ruadhan Farrell is ready to settle his differences with Michael Corr on his debut if needs be.

The young Belfast boxer has yet to throw a punch in anger but somehow has beef with the Boxing Ireland fighter.

The super bantamweight hopeful claims both Corr and his trainer Peter Graham dropped his name recently and he wants it to be known he is up for the fight.

Indeed, he is willing to go straight into Belfast derby action on his debut if Corr is willing to do the same.

“Peter Graham and Michael Corr called me out. I can’t wait for that fight to happen now,” he told Irish-Boxing.com.

“I would take Corr on my debut, what a way to start. I believe I beat him.”

Farrell doesn’t think Team Corr would be as keen this early and, if that is the case, he is willing to let it simmer and serve it to fans with a title on the line.

Corr, signed to Boxing Ireland, will likely debut on Celtic Clash 12 in Belfast this Autumn and Farrell does not genuinely believe he will be manning the opposition corner.

“I don’t think they will take the fight on their debut. If not we can wait and fight him down the line. I would love that fight for the [BUI] Celtic Title or even an Irish title. I would love it on a big show big platform so I can show my skills to more people.”

The rangy super bantamweight after he had signed a management deal with Warren Boxing Management. ‘Rudy’ announced his intentions to turn over three years ago as an 18-year-old but has yet to actually make it to the ring.

Like Corr, Jamie Douglas, and Kelvin McDonald, Farrell has experience on the Ulster ‘semi-pro’ scene.

Now with WBM he feels armed to make a pro assault. The 21-year-old is hoping to debut in October and have four bouts under his belt come this time next year.

“This is the right move after all the sh!t I have been through with boxing,” he added.

“They [WBM] want me to fight this year in Belfast. By next year I’ll have four fights under my belt. They said if I do well I could get a promotional deal.”

It’s good news for a fighter who has found it difficult to get started, nevermind gain momentum.

“It’s been so hard waiting on everything to get back to normal with COVID holding everything up but now everything is back to normal I am glad I back to the boxing,” he continues before stressing he never considered calling it a day.

“No,” he said. “I just took time off till COVID died down then lost my wee granny last week so back to make her proud.”