Cork prospect the reason behind Tommy Fury – Jake Paul Press Conference Gate

Irish prospect Cathal Crowley [1(1)-0] had a role in ‘press conference gate’ and why Tommy Fury was a no-show at an event to promote his fight with Jake Paul.

The social media star turned boxer and the fighter with a Love Island appearance on his resume were meant to come face to face in Saudi Arabia early this month.

However, the brother of former Irish heavyweight champion Tyson Fury didn’t attend the Middle Eastern press conference.

Paul, who helps manage Katie Taylor’s homecoming rival Amanda Serrano, rejoiced in the fact and used it as an opportunity to suggest his February 26 opponent was running scared.

However, Irish super middleweight Crowley, who fights for a second time in his career in Waterford on April 8, revealed Fury was getting in furious rounds while Paul was ‘chatting sh*t’

Speaking online Crowley said: “Great experience out in Bolton helping Tommy get ready for his fight with Jake Paul, while Jake Paul was chatting shit at a press conference Me and Tommy were doing 8 hard rounds of sparring.”

“I can clear that up in two seconds. Basically, Jake Paul signed up into the world of professional boxing and I am a professional athlete, a professional boxer,” Fury told MMA Fighting.

“I always have been and [ask] any professional boxer and they’ll tell you this, no one breaks camp, mid to the end [of training camp] to fly all the way to Saudi Arabia, have a 10-minute press conference, fly all the way back to Manchester, complete my camp then fly all the way back to Saudi Arabia again the following week.”