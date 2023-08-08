Conor Quinn Ready to Shine Under Title Spotlight

Belfast’s latest wee man Conor Quinn is reveling in the fact he’s been given the chance to become a Belfast main man.

Quinn has provided support for Michael Conlan at the SSE Arena and Padraig McCrory at the Falls Park so far this year but upgrades to headline act on October 14.

The Dee Walsh-trained fighter steps into the spotlight and becomes a bill topper in his own right when he fights for the Commonwealth silver super flyweight title at the Girdwood Community Hub in two months’ time.

It’s a development that has the 25-year-old, who has been progressing steadily over the last year, very excited.

“Nights like this are amazing and I want to have my own night on October 14,” he tells Irish-boxing.com after defeating Bryan Castro at the Feile.

“When I came home from Australia all I wanted to do was fight for belts. I was thinking two to three years down the road but here we are 10 months in and Mark Dunlop has got me a Commonwealth Silver title on the line.”

The Belfast fighter, who has been earmarked as a potential title collector, takes on Chris Liddell, a 30-year-old Scotland native from the Kynoch Stable for the strap.

Alongside Darwin Martinez, Liddell will be one of the best ‘The Magnificent’ has signed to face – but he says he is ready for the test. In fact, he is confident he is capable of challenging bigger names for more prestigious straps

“I definitely think I’m ready [for title fights] but it’s one thing saying it and another getting people to agree to fight. Conor Butler has the EBU belt, the Commonwealth title, he’s a good lad from Liverpool, so when you see the belts are over this side of the world you’d like to think you’d get them fights down the line.”

Quinn tops a bill that looks ready made for TG4, with an Irish title fight between Declan Geraghty and Owen O’Neill as chief support and slots for Conor Kerr and John Cooney.

Photo Credit – Mark Mead