Conor Quinn pays tribute to flyweight legend Hugh Russell following first title win

Conor Quinn paid homage to Hugh Russell the best way he knew how.

On the weekend of the passing of an Irish flyweight great, the latest ‘wee man’ on the scene won two flyweight titles.

It was a case of ‘Magnificent’ by name and nature as the Dee Walsh-trained fighter claimed the BBBofC Celtic and Commonwealth Silver titles thanks to a seventh-round stoppage of Chris Liddell at Girdwood Hub on Saturday.

The MHD prospect is aware of the poignancy of securing such a win and producing such a performance directly after the 10 bells to remember the Olympic medal winner.

“John Gray [NI Secretary of the British Boxing Board of Control] came into me before and talked to me about putting on a good performance for Hugh,” Quinn told David Mohan of Belfast Media post the win.

“He was one of the best fighters Ireland has ever produced and a flyweight, so that made tonight a bit more significant.

“Everyone paid their respects but I don’t think anyone really knows how much Hugh helped me and all the other fighters, so I wanted to put on a good performance.

“This is the weekend of Hugh Russell, but also a weekend for me as I picked up two belts.”

The win also helps Quinn on the banter front in the gym. Stablemates such as IBO title winner Padraig McCrory, BUI Celtic and Irish champion Colm Murphy and BUI Celtic title winner Owen O’Neill will no longer be able to poke fun at his belt collection.

“Everyone was slagging me in the gym as I didn’t have a belt, but I’ve picked two up now and am ahead of some of them,” he said with a laugh,” he adds before reflecting on the win.

“It was as I expected. I know Chris was a tough guy coming over and he wanted the two belts too. He brought a good crowd over but I’ve said it from day one, if any flyweights want to mix it with me, it won’t go ten rounds.

“I probably should have stuck to my boxing a wee bit more and took a bit less as I’m going on holiday on Monday, but I love a fight too.

“There was a bit of inexperience too as I heard his crowd when he half-landed and I wanted to show I could throw four or five back, but it was my first time headlining a big event and fighting for two titles. I’ve had 150 amateur fights and lost only 20, so I can box the head off these guys.

“I watched some of his fights and he has his hands high, but I said to Dee (Walsh, coach) that I will hurt him and when I do, I’ll finish him to the body and that’s what happened.”

Photo credit Mark Mead