Conor McGregor ‘gifts’ Crumlin Boxing Club €1M for massive upgrade

Crumlin Boxing Club looks set to become the ‘best’ amateur boxing facility on the planet after a massive donation from Conor McGregor.

According to the club’s social media, the former two-weight UFC world champion has donated €1,000,000 to the famous Dublin club to fund a rebuild.

The club suggest ‘McGregor’s gift to the club’ will enable the Pearse Park venue to add two extra floors and put in place facilities that will allow to boast to being the best club on the planet.

Specfic details with regard planning permission, time frame or even how the upgrade will look have yet to be shared but speaking on TikTok theclub said: “Conor McGregor paid €1,000.000 to get Crumlin Boxing Club extended making it the Best Boxing Club on the Planet & 3 best Coaches also, Philip, Bra, & Stephen.”

The club has always held a special place in McGregor’s heart as rose through the MMA ranks, picking up four world titles across Cage Warriors and the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Back in 2015 he told Irish boxing writer Kevin Byrne that “Phil Sutcliffe is a phenomenal boxing coach and my time under Phil in Crumlin Boxing Club, I learned so many fundamentals that I still carry with me today.”

“I learned so many shots off Phil and the coaching staff down there and the sparring with Phil Sutcliffe Jnr in my early days was phenomenal, it got me to that next level I feel.”

The charismatic and controversial Crumlin fighter would foray into the world of boxing in 2017 for a money-spinning bout with five-weight champion Floyd Mayweather and the build-up to this Las Vegas clash saw his old club spring to prominence, with numerous U.S. media outfits visiting.

He has since been a regular on Crumlin’s famous Good Friday shows and often trains down the club. Indeed, he has had respected coach and former Olympian Phil Sutcliffe as a strike coach for some of his MMA camps.

He gives back to the place it all started with a beyond generous donation that the people of Crumlin will benefit from for years.