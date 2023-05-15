Connor McGregor Forges Katie Taylor Deal

Matchroom Boxing has agreed an event sponsorship deal with Conor McGregor’s Forged Irish Stout for Katie Taylor’s historic homecoming clash with undisputed Super-Lightweight World Champion Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland this Saturday May 20, shown live around the world on DAZN.



The multi-weight UFC Champion and global superstar, who hails from Crumlin, Dublin, will be watching on from ringside as his compatriot Taylor (22-0, 6 KOs) fights in Ireland for the first time in her professional career, bidding to create even more history by becoming a two-weight undisputed ruler against reigning champion Cameron (17-0, 8 KOs).



McGregor burst onto the UFC scene in 2013, quickly rising up the ranks and winning the UFC Featherweight Championship in 2015. He made history by becoming the first fighter to be champion in two weight divisions simultaneously, winning the UFC Lightweight Championship in 2016.



A smooth roasted stout by Conor McGregor, brewed in the heart of Dublin, Forged Irish Stout is currently only available at The Black Forge Inn – until mid-summer 2023 when it will be available across Asda UK, Carry Out and BWG stores.



Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Sport Chairman, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Conor McGregor and his Forged Irish Stout to this iconic Irish event on Saturday. When I met Conor in Dublin he was so passionate about bringing Katie home and also about the quality of the Forged Irish Stout product. Having tasted a pint on the premises I can see why, and myself and the team look forward to visiting The Black Forged Inn ahead of a huge night for Irish sport.”



Conor McGregor said: “I’m incredibly proud and honoured to support Ireland’s own, the pound for pound GOAT, Katie Taylor! Katie’s fight this weekend in Ireland is going to be one for the books and I’ll be cheering her on. Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing have done a fantastic job putting together an unforgettable event and Irish Forged Stout is ready to take over fight week!”



Taylor vs. Cameron tops a blockbuster night of boxing in Dublin, Terri Harper (13-1-1, 6 KOs) defends her WBA Super-Welterweight World Title against former world pound-for-pound No.1 Cecilia Braekhus (37-2, 9 KOs), Naas Lightweight sensation Gary Cully (16-0, 10 KOs) takes on Mexico’s Jose Felix (39-6-1, 30 KOs) over ten rounds, Dennis Hogan (31-4-1, 7 KOs) defends his IBO Super-Welterweight World Title against James Metcalf (24-2, 15 KOs) as he fights in his native Ireland for the first time as a professional, Dublin Heavyweight Thomas Carty (5-0, 4 KOs) meets Glasgow’s Jay McFarlane (14-7, 5 KOs) for the BUI Celtic Title, Belfast’s Caoimhin Agyarko (12-0, 7 KOs) returns from injury against Kent’s Grant Dennis (18-4, 3 KOs) in a ten-round Middleweight contest, undefeated Limerick Welterweight Paddy Donovan (10-0, 7 KOs) gets a late spot on the undercard and Eltham Flyweight prospect Maisey Rose Courtney (2-0) takes on Waterford’s Kate Radomska (3-1) over 6 rounds.