Connor Coyle to get Down and Dirty in America

Connor Coyle [14(6)-0] has confirmed a 2022 fight date and will get down and dirty Stateside in February.

‘The Kid’ will begin next year with a fight against Argentine opposition at Memorial Hall, Melrose on February 19.

Martin Fidel Rios [23(13)-20(5)-4] stands between the Derry middleweight and a successful start to the year. ‘El Terrible’ comes to the ring with a winning record but his slate won’t make for terrifying reading for the Irish fighter.

All Rios’ wins have come in either his home country or Mexico, he has lost any time he has fought in America and comes into the ring on the back of two first-round stoppage defeats.

The well-traveled South American has gone the distance with the likes of Jamie Cox, Jimmy Kelly and Jorge Sebastian Heiland but all those fights were over 5 years ago.

For Coyle, it’s a return to America where the majority of his fights have taken place. The 30-year-old last fought in the US in early 2020 and kept busy in Mexico last year whilst waiting for his visa issues to be sorted.

It appears he has been given the green light and the green card and will now set about moving to the next level in America next year.