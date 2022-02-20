Connor Coyle sets up title fight with Boston win

Connor Coyle set up a March title fight thanks to a stoppage victory in Boston on Saturday night.

The Derry accounted for Brazilian Rodrigo Lopes with relative ease on the ‘Down and Dirty’ card in Melrose, Massachusetts.

Lopez was billed as a knockout artist Coyle should be wary of but in fact, didn’t pose much of a threat.

The Florida trained 31-year-old dominated to such an extent his opponent didn’t answer the bell for round six.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com previously the keen-to-kick-on fighter revealed he has a NABA middleweight title fight lined up and expects to challenge for the progressive belt on March 19.

The Americas title should provide a WBA ranking and will help ‘The Kid’s’ ‘big-fight-by-the-end-of-the-year’ hopes.

The strap was won by both Andy Lee and Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan and should come with a step-up opponent for the Derry middle.

The win sees Coyle improve to 15-0.