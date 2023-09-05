Connor Coyle has Big Name World Title Eliminator Options

Connor Coyle is eyeing up a huge fight with either the son of a legend or the younger brother of a record-breaking two-time world champion.

The Derry middleweight is targeting big names, big fights and big paydays – and after reaching the 20-0 milestone last time out says he is ready to ‘steam roll’ his way to a world title shot.

‘The Kid’, who defended his WBA NABA middleweight title The Blind Tiger, Biloxi last month, has world title eliminator options and is hoping to fight one of either Shane Mosley Jr and José Benavidez Jr next.

Coyle told Irish-boxing.com that talks have begun with both and he expects to share the ring with one before the year is out.

“From here on out it’s big fights, big televised fights,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“Hopefully big money fights as well against big names. Two names we are negotiating with at the minute are Shane Mosley Jr and José Benavidez Jr.

“We should have things wrapped up soon and we’ll have a big fight by the end of the year.”

If for any reason the Commonwealth Games medal winner doesn’t get a fight with the son of Hall of Famer Shane Mosley or the Creed III star and brother of two-time super middleweight world champion David Benavidez, he wants it to be know he is ready for any big challenge.

“I’m ready to fight anybody,” he continues.

“I’m not taking my foot off the gas, I’m going to steamroll toward those fights. These fights are world title eliminators as well. I’m on course for a shot at the WBA but I’ll fight in an eliminator for any belt,” he adds before revealing Ammo Williams talk has quietened.

“I never heard anything back on the Ammo Williams fight but we are there for that one too if they want to offer it to us again.”

Coyle was speaking after he stopped Joey Bryant in his third NABA title defence, a win that saw him push to 20-0.

“20-0 is definitely a milestone, it just sounds nice and that was my fourth time fighting for the WBA NABA title which is good as well,” he comments.

The WBA #4 was happy with how he performed but pointed out he had to pace himself in the outdoor Florida heat.

“I was happy with my performance, it took me a few rounds to get going, I was trying to set up the shot that knocked him out. I was setting that up from the beginning but it took me a wee while to get going. it was outside in 90-degree heat so I didn’t want to burn myself out, so I paced myself.”