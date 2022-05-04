Connor Coyle Hails Inspirational Katie Taylor ahead of Title Fight

Like most who love the sweet science, undefeated middleweight Connor “The Kid” Coyle [15(7)-0] , was fully engaged in the Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano fight.

Recognized as the biggest in women’s boxing history, Taylor-Serrano took place in front more than 19,000 fans at a sold-out Madison Square Garden. It was the first time a female fight headlined at The Mecca of Boxing and it produced as much as nay Garden Main Event that went before.

The fight and Taylor’s performance, in particular, inspired Coyle and did so at the perfect time.

The Derry middle is currently training stateside for the biggest fight of his career. Coyle meets Antonio Todd in a ten round contest for the NABA middleweight title on Saturday, May 21 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando – and watching his former High Performance team excel at the top once again gave him a boost.

“What an incredible fight that was – major credit to both women” said Coyle, who trained with Taylor in Dublin when both were amateurs.

“Katie really had to overcome a lot of adversity against Serrano, especially in the fifth round. Katie showed incredible heart and came through like a champion. She’s a true warrior and great inspiration for me heading into the most important fight of my career.”