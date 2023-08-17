Connor Coyle Expects to fight ‘Top Middleweight’ in ‘Very Near Future’

NABA middleweight champion Connor Coyle looks for his 20th win in as many fights when he battles 17-1 Joey Bryant of Memphis, TN Saturday evening at The Blind Tiger in Biloxi, MS.

Training out of Pinellas Park, FL under Florida Boxing Hall of Famer Jim McLaughlin Saturday’s showdown with Bryant will be ‘The Kid’s’ third title defense.

The 33-year-old Coyle is 19-0 with 8 knockouts and ranked #6 by the WBA. If all goes according to plan versus Bryant, Coyle’s sights are set on fighting one of the champions or top contenders at 160 pounds.

“I’m excited to get back in the ring Saturday evening,” said Coyle. “I appreciate (promoter) Jody Caliguire and my team for putting this fight together. We’re expecting to be 20-0 after Saturday night and announce a fight with a top middleweight in the very near future.”

Coyle-Bryant is the main event of “Biloxi Beach Brawl,” promoted by Rite Hook Promotions, T&K Boxing Promotions and Tri-Star Boxing Promotions.

Coyle is promoted by Fire Fist Boxing Promotions.

Tickets for “Biloxi Beach Brawl” are on sale at Eventbrite.com. The card will also stream live and more information on the webcast is available at Facebook.com/ritehookpromotions.

