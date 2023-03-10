Conney promises KO defeat if Mendoza comes looking for Nicuagarian revenge

It will be a case of repeat not revenge if Greyvin Mendoza [6(4)-1(0)] comes looking to avenge his fellow countryman’s defeat in Canning Town this weekend, warns John Cooney [6(2)-0].

Next up for the Galway southpaw is an interesting test against Medoza, a former amateur Nicuagarian international, on Saturday night.

Last time out Cooney stopped Medoza’s stablemate and fellow countryman, Engel Gomez in such devastating fashion it earned him an Irish Boxing Awards KO of the Year nomination.



It’s a KO this weekend’s opponent may look to use as motivation going into the six-rounder, although Cooney warns a revenge mission won’t end well.

In fact, he warns Mendoza will end up exactly where Gomez did on his back.

“If comes looking for revenge he’s only gonna find himself on his ass,” Cooney told Irish-boxing.com.

Putting Mendoza on his ‘ass’ won’t prove easy, he has travelled to Europe to become a journeyman but like his fellow Spain-based countrymen is at that stage of his is capable. He is also at that stage of his transition where he remains dangerous. He has four knockouts from six wins, has only one defeat on his slate and went eight rounds in his first fight in the away corner last month.

Cooney, 26 is aware of what his seventh opponent brings to the table, notes it’s probably more than any fighter he has fought to date but remains confident of the win.

“It’s a step up on paper. I’ve seen clips of him and I’m expecting a good fight. I expect a test as he’s tricky and tough, but I predict a dominant performance where I show more tricks of the trade.”

Insider talk has Cooney going straight into a big domestic fight on the Kieran Molloy topped Galway Rising card if he emerges victorious on Saturday.

It’s talk the fighter has not heard, pointing out he has avoided the whats next discussion with manager Mark Dunlop, preferring to focus solely on Saturday.

“If I’m honest I don’t know,” he responds when asked about the Conlan Boxing April 21 card.

“I’ve a job to do Saturday, so me and Mark haven’t discussed what’s next we will see after I win,” he adds before revealing if he was aware of a Galway fight date, he wouldn’t feel added pressure ahead of Saturday.

“No pressure at all I’m a fighter who always wants to win, so whether I had a fight lined up or not I make sure that I do my job and then it’s on to the next.”