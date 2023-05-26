Conlan Queires Lopez’s Belief and Preparation

Luis Alberto Lopez has been keen to discuss the rough terrain and bumpy ride he had to world title success ahead of his first defence in Belfast on Saturday, but it’s his fight camp that Michael Conlan thinks hasn’t run smooth.

The leading characters in Saturday night’s World Championship show at the SSE Arena faced the media in a final press conference yesterday.

Both fighters were keen to express how much they respected the other and both declared they would emerge the victor and leave the Belfast venue with the IBF featherweight world title.

However, the challenger wonders if the champion truly believes, suggesting a troubled camp may have affected his confidence.

“He says he plans to end it quickly, but I know he has changed trainers a few times during this training camp and there are probably things going on with him,” Conlan said at the Europa Hotel.

“I don’t think he truly believes that, he is saying it for the cameras and that is ok, no problem. I respect him as a fighter, I respect his opinion, but on Saturday night I will be champion.”

The Belfast fighter, who plans to become Ireland first ever-male World Amateur Champion to become a professional world title holder, isn’t expecting the win he is confident of to come easy.

He predicts a game and talented adversary and has prepared for a tough fight.

“I am expecting the best Luis Alberto, he is going to bring everything and try and come in and knock me out. I am prepared for everything he is going to do, I have ticked every box I need to tick and I am very confident going into this fight,” he adds before commenting on the Belast element.

“It is a pleasure to have this in Belfast, but I know it doesn’t mean too much because Luis travels well. I believe on Saturday night it will be ‘and the new’.

“I’m just excited, really excited about Saturday night. I thank Luis for coming to Belfast, I appreciate it, but on Saturday night I will be champion.”