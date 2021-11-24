Conlan puts Essuman and Marku on Crocker’s wish list

Jamie Conlan has put British champion Ekow Essuman and controversial fighter Florian Marku on Lewis Crocker’s hit list – but fears neither will fancy a shot at the emerging Belfast star.

The exciting welterweight proved he is headline material with a dominant display at the Ulster Hall early this month.

Topping the first indoor Conlan Boxing bill, the Sandy Row welter destroyed game Armenian Artem Haroyan, scoring a seventh-round stoppage on a raucous night.

The WBO title defence came on the back of big wins over Louis Greene and Deniz Ilbay and should improve his #10 ranking.

In fact, the win, the title, the ranking, and a new position in stronger spotlight should set up a big 2022 for the Dee Walsh trained fighter.

However, there is a feeling the pace of his progress will be opponent dependant. Crocker [14(8)-0] needs some big-name fights to help him take big strides up the ladder and generate more fan interest.

Conlan believes the welterweight is ready for the next level but knows tempting fighters with something to lose to fight him may prove problematic.

“Lewis Crocker is in one of the sexiest divisions at the minute and I believe the next step should be a British title or Britsh title eliminator. That’s where he needs to be,” the former world title challenger explained.

“I’d be looking at Florian Marku or something along those lines,” he adds.

Conlan believes the ‘hardest puncher on the Island’ is an avoided fighter, something he hints might be fixed by becoming a hometown headliner of note.

“They won’t mention him, no one will mention him that’s the worry. We are building something here but will people come to fight him. It’s going to get harder and harder as we move forward. He needed that headline win and that kind statement. it’s just building him from here. I think the British title is perfect but if we can’t get a British title I think Marku.”