Conlan praises Mentality Monsters Morrissey and Cronin

Jamie Morrissey [5(1)-0] and Kevin Cronin [5(2)-1(0)] deserve massive respect for agreeing to go back into battle so soon after initially going to war.

The Limerick and Kerry fighter served up an early Fight fo the Year contender when they traded serious leather for the BUI Celtic title in Belfast last month.

Such was the grueling nature of the fight and such was the demand to see it again that Conlan argues both would have been forgiven for looking toward other opposition next and keeping the rematch in their back pocket for a rainy day.

As a result, he points out the Munster men’s willingness to ignore any post-war PTSD and their eagerness to re-run it so soon is a testament to their mentality.



Not to mention the Conlan Boxing CEO is more than happy to have an ‘instant small hall classic’ repeat as part of a Conlan Boxing card in Galway on April 21.

“The first fight was an instant small hall classic, fought at a great pace, with momentum constantly swinging back and forth. Given how tough the last fight was it would of been acceptable for both lads to go separate ways and do it again down the line but to jump back in together and do it over 10 rounds is a testament to the mentality of both Jamie and Kevin.”

Morrissey won the first fight to collect the BUI light heavyweight Celtic title and become a two weight Celtic champion on ‘The Climb’ card in Belfast. The Irish Irish title will be on the line when they run it back on the Kieran Molloy topped ‘Galway Rising’ bill on April 21.