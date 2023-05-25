Conlan-Lopez Moved to Unique Time to Avoid TV Clash

Although he feels he didn’t have to Frank Warren has made the decision to this Saturday night’s main event in Belfast forward.

Michael Conlan and Luis Alberto Lopez will now ring walk as early as 9pm at the SSE Arena on May 27.

It’s an usual time for a world title fight of such magnitude but Queensbury and BT made the decision to alter the fight time for the TV fight fan.

As well as BT, Sky Sports and DAZN air fight nights this weekend, Chris Billam Smith and Lawerence Okolie fight on Sky while Conlan’s old foe Leigh Wood rematches with Mauricio Lara on a Matchroom card.

To avoid a triple big headliner clash BT Sports have moved their headline fight forward, although Warren claims the IBF super bantamweight world title fight is the one fans would have tuned in to watch regardless.

“The main event for the evening speaks for itself, with local hero Michael Conlan bidding to become IBF world featherweight champion when he takes on the holder Luis Alberto Lopez in what should be a cracking fight that we are delighted to deliver to the BT Sport viewers,” said Warren.

“By moving the main event ringwalks to 9pm, we’ve made certain that Lopez vs Conlan doesn’t clash with any of this weekend’s other boxing events so the fans can watch all the action live. But, I’ve got a feeling Belfast will surpass any other option.

“Lopez, of course, is known to British viewers for the time late last year when he ventured into a Leeds cauldron and overcame previous champion Josh Warrington. It shows us what he is all about and now he is swapping Leeds for Belfast, where he will encounter an equally partisan crowd baying for the home favourite to succeed.

“I am delighted that, as part of the package to bring this headliner to BT Sport, we are giving the opportunity for five Queensberry fighters to feature on the bill and Nick Ball, especially, has a particular point to prove.”