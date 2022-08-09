Conlan hails history making Commonwealth Games Team

Team NI Performance Lead, John Conlan has heralded the team’s remarkable Commonwealth Games achievement as well as the style in which they achieved it.

A gold rush saw the NI’s fighters make history, winning a record five gold medals last Sunday. The sensational Sunday showing increased the value of medal haul and pushed Team NI to the top of the the medal table.

The five gold, one silver and one bronze fall shorts of the record tally of nine medals won at the 2014 Games in Glasgow, but the five top of the podium finishes beats the previous two gold in one game’s record by some distance.

Conlan was delighted the team made such an impact and believes the method in which they did it stood out.

“Northern Ireland has a remarkable track record at the Commonwealth Games. Members of this team have contested strongly at European and World level already this year. Our boxers were ready to make their mark in Birmingham, and they made that mark in style.”

Speaking on the success Team Ireland High Performance Head Coach, Zauri Antia, said “This is an historic result from an incredibly strong team. Team NI, its coaches, club coaches and boxers should be extremely proud of the entire team’s performance throughout the games, which is testament to the weeks and months of preparations leading up to Birmingham.”