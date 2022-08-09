Amateur Headline News Latest News 

Conlan hails history making Commonwealth Games Team

Jonny Stapleton

Team NI Performance Lead, John Conlan has heralded the team’s remarkable Commonwealth Games achievement as well as the style in which they achieved it.

A gold rush saw the NI’s fighters make history, winning a record five gold medals last Sunday. The sensational Sunday showing increased the value of medal haul and pushed Team NI to the top of the the medal table.

The five gold, one silver and one bronze fall shorts of the record tally of nine medals won at the 2014 Games in Glasgow, but the five top of the podium finishes beats the previous two gold in one game’s record by some distance.

Conlan was delighted the team made such an impact and believes the method in which they did it stood out.

“Northern Ireland has a remarkable track record at the Commonwealth Games. Members of this team have contested strongly at European and World level already this year. Our boxers were ready to make their mark in Birmingham, and they made that mark in style.”

Speaking on the success Team Ireland High Performance Head Coach, Zauri Antia, said “This is an historic result from an incredibly strong team. Team NI, its coaches, club coaches and boxers should be extremely proud of the entire team’s performance throughout the games, which is testament to the weeks and months of preparations leading up to Birmingham.”

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

On This Day: July 12th

Joe O'Neill

Irish in action in Australia this weekend

Joe O'Neill

Peter Fury backs unknown Irish heavyweight to ‘start flying through them’

irishboxing