Conlan Boxing win purse bids – Padraig McCrory to fight for European title in Belfast

Padraig McCrory [14(8)-0] looks odds on to fight for the EU super middleweight title in Belfast this year.

The European Boxing Union have confirmed Conlan Boxing lodged the highest bid during today’s purse bid process.

It means the promotional outfit run by former world title challenger Jamie Conlan and Belfast’s current leading boxing light Michael Conlan have earned the right to promote the fight.

As a result, ‘The Hammer’ should challenge champion Gustave Tamba for the title on a Conlan Boxing show in Belfast later this year.

It’s massive news for the 34-year-old, as he gets home advantage for the biggest fight of his career and drags the champion to his hometown as he looks to win continental honours.

The EU title is not to be confused with the EBU Europe title, the famous blue strap only 15 Irish fighters have won. It’s the main belt’s younger brother but is a stepping stone to the real continental crown. Indeed, it provides a top five EBU ranking and mandatory status for the EBU belt.

The likes of Paulie Hyland and Andy Murray used it to set up their European title fights with Willie Casey and Gavin Rees respectively.

The Conlan Boxing fighter had options, but going the EU route puts matters into his own powerful fists and if the form fighter, who made it four consecutive step up stoppage wins when he stopped experienced Mexican Marco Antonio Periban at the SSE Arena on Saturday night, does manage to win the EU title he will be one or two wins away from putting his name on the list of Irish continental kings.

Standing between the 33-year-old and the belt is French champ ‘Marvelous’ Tamba, who looks like a puncher himself. The 30-year-old won the vacant strap by stopping Italian-based Romanian Dragan Lepei in France in April.



The news also means Belfast is likely to play host to two EU title fights this autumn with Eric Donovan challenging for the featherweight version of the strap on September 24.