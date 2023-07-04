Conlan Boxing Have Dublin Plans

Conlan Boxing have big Dublin plans.

Former world title challenger and CEO of the promotional outfit Jamie Conlan revealed they intend to promote in the Irish capital.

The promotional outfit, run by brothers Jamie and active star name Michael Conlan, has run huge shows in the capital of Irish boxing, Belfast as well as a sold Galway card and now have Dublin September show aspirations.

Speaking to Boxing Tickets NI, Conlan said he hoped to ‘lock in’ a show this week.

Rumour suggests a second co-promotion with Queensberry Promotions is on the cards, with Frank Warren and co keen to get Pierce O’Leary and Willow Hayden out in Dublin and Anthony Cacace out in a big fight.

That would mean BT Sports would be on board, which in turn suggests Dublin could have two major tv fight nights to look forward to in the Autumn considering Matchroom have November Katie Taylor plans.

If the link up with Warren, who they worked with for the Michael Conlan -Alberto Lopez TV card, doesn’t continue it’s understood Conlan Boxing will still explore Dublin options and could team up with other promoters to bring a show south.

A Dublin presence would greatly benefit the emerging promotional outfit. They showed their pulling power in securing the signature of both Kieran Molloy and Olympian Kurt Walker from the amateurs, that ability to lure big names will only increase with the more territories they have a real presence in.