CONLAN BOXING AIMS TO INSPIRE KIDS WITH THE LAUNCH OF FREE WORKSHOP

CHILDREN from across Northern Ireland are going to have the chance to learn boxing skills from some of the best local champions at the first ever Conlan Boxing Workshop.

The free workshop will take place on Thursday 25th August from 10am to 1pm at GymCo Finaghy in Belfast. Michael and Jamie Conlan will be joined by a host of Northern Ireland’s leading professional boxers, including Conlan Boxing’s Pádraig McCrory and Tyrone McKenna, to teach kids from the age of five to 15 some of the skills they use in the ring.

The event will kick off with a warm up from a GymCo fitness instructor and then there will be the chance to learn some basic boxing techniques including footwork, stance and guard, spar with world-class boxers from Conlan Boxing and find out what it’s like to be a champion.

Michael Conlan said: “We are looking forward to holding the first in a series of free Conlan Boxing Workshops to teach kids some of our well-honed skills and inspire the next generation of local talent. It’s really important to encourage children to get involved in sport from a young age to help their physical and mental wellbeing and this will be a fantastic opportunity for them to learn from boxers who are at the top of their profession.”

Jamie Conlan added: “The workshop promises to be a great way for kids to learn some new skills, enjoy a bit of exercise and most importantly, have fun. Boxing helps instil discipline and confidence and as parents ourselves, we know the important role sport can play in helping children develop these skills from a young age. Hopefully from this taster session, the participants will all take something away that will help them, and who knows, we might also find the next Michael Conlan or Katie Taylor.”

For all the information on the Conlan Boxing Workshop in association with GymCo go to Conlan Boxing on Instagram.