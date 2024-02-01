The Edgar Berlanga chapter will be a happy one in Padraig McCrory’s Cinderella story predicts Jamie Conlan.

Having worked his way from small hall four rounders to IBO title fights and a Feile headline fight, Irish boxing’s working-class hero finds himself on top of a massive Matchroom card in America.

‘The Hammer’ faces undefeated recent Jason Quigley foe Berlanga in Florida on February 24.

It’s a huge opportunity in the land of opportunity, comments his manager Conlan – and one he backs the 35-year-old to take to write another beautiful chapter of this own personal feel-good story.

“It’s massive, a massive opportunity and the perfect time to catch Berlanga,” said Conlan when speaking to the Irish News.

“This is testament to a fighter who has had to grind throughout his career to get to where he is now. It’s a feelgood story, a Cinderella story and this is the best chapter of it.

“If he can pull this off it’s massive and I believe he has every opportunity and every chance to.”

Conlan is adamant Berlanga isn’t the star he was hyped up to be when he registered 16 consecutive first-round knockouts and while he should be respected he isn’t to be feared.

“I think it’s common knowledge that Berlanga isn’t the superstar that was once perceived by Top Rank.”

The former world title challenger doesn’t think Team Berlanga fear the Belfast super middle but warns they were making judgments off the wrong performance.

“I think Pody under-performing at Falls Park is what got it for him this time so it just shows that everything happens for a reason and I think we’re here now for a reason which is that Pody can really shock the world.”