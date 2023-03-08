Conlan backs homecoming king Molloy to be Irish superstar

A rising star tops the Galway Rising card according to Jamie Conlan.

Conlan believes Kieran Molloy has the potential to become Irish boxing’s next superstar.

Considering his brother is Michael Conlan and he has been around the career of Carl Frampton, the Conlan Boxing Director is very much aware of the ingredients needed to make a star.

He sees many in the Oughterard BC graduate and is confident the Top Rank light middleweight can go on to become a big name in the sport.

One element all star names need is a strong following, something the Galway fighter has had throughout a successful amateur career – and something he has tapped into already in his young pro career.

Indeed, it’s that fan base that has enabled him to become a headliner and allowed Conlan Boxing to bring him home to Galway where he will top a tv broadcast bill on April 21.

“I truly believe that Kieran Molloy can be the next superstar in Irish boxing,” the former world title challenger said.

“We are still in the building stages of his professional development but the west of Ireland has been crying out for a fighter like this for years and we felt now was the time to start the development of professional boxing here, amateur boxing has been booming in Galway the last while and now Kieran will bring in the rise of professional boxing”

Molloy is extremely happy to be going home and is confident the county can become a ‘hub’ of Irish boxing.

” To be headlining my home show in only my fifth fight is special and I’m only able to achieve this because of my supporters, they have been on the road with me since I first started winning titles at 11 years old spending their hard earned cash especially this last year when they have to travel far with me on my pro journey.

“April 21st will show everyone that Galway can become a new hub of Irish professional boxing, I’m excited to show how far ‘ive came since turning pro last Feb and putting on a show.”