CONFIRMED – Jason Quigley to Challenge Demetrius Andrade for World Tilte

It’s OFFICIAL Jason Quigley will challenge Demetrius Andrade for the WBO world middleweight title next month.

Andrade vs Quigley will top a world title quadruple-header at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire on Friday, November 19, live worldwide on DAZN.

Rumour had the fight close to being announced last Friday before reports it was a done deal emerged on Sunday night and official confirmation came via Matchroom today.



Andrade [30(18)-0] puts his crown on the line for the fifth time and the Rhode Island star will be looking for a statement win as he hunts the unification blockbusters with his fellow belt holders at 160lbs. The 33 year old, who picked up the vacant strap in his first fight with Eddie Hearn in Boston in October 2018, will make it five straight fights with European challengers when he steps through the ropes against Quigley.



Quigley [19(14)-1] moved into prime position to land a world title shot in May by beating Golden Boy stablemate Shane Mosley Jr by majority decision in a thriller in Las Vegas, and the former amateur star becomes the second Irishman to challenge ‘Boo Boo’ after Luke Keeler took on the WBO ruler in Miami in January 2020.

It means the Donegal middleweight will challenge for the same title his coach Andy Lee won by defeating Matvey Korobov in December of 2014.

The match up also see’s Quigley become the second Irish middle to try and dethrone ‘Boo Boo’. Ballyfermot’s Luke Keeler challenged the undefeated champion in January of 2020 and came out second best.

The Golden Boy fighter called out the world champion after he defeated Shane Mosley live on DAZN in May. Matchroom’s Andrade responded via Irish-boxing.com, stating he was willing to defend against Irish opposition for a second time in his career if he couldn’t get Gennady Golovkin or Canelo Alvarez into the ring.

The American then said he would face Quigley if DAZN felt it was a big enough fight. Quigley then revealed talks were ongoing, Eddie Hearn talked positively about the pairing and it was finally officially confirmed as good to go today.

It’s a massive opportunity for the popular fighter and a massive turnaround from where he was at after a 2019 Tureano Johnson defeat.

At that stage the World Amateur silver medal winner was forced to do some soul searching and make some changes, now just three wins later and he has the chance to join Katie Taylor as a reigning Irish world champion.

Andrade, 33, won the vacant title by defeating Walter Kautondokwa in 2018 and has since successfully defended it four times. The Rhode Island fighter has since looked for unifications and big name fights but to no avail. Most of his challengers query the level of opposition he has faced and question whether or not he is genuine elite level but he remains unbeaten and always seems to find a way to win without over-taxing himself.

The world title fight will be broadcast on DAZN and promoted by Matchroom.