CONFIRMED – Anthony Cacace will fight for a world title on Fury-Usyk undercard

It’s official Anthony Cacace will challenge for a world title on a massive card in February.

‘The Apache’ will challenge IBF super featherweight champion Joe Cordina on the undercard of Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk’s undisputed heavyweight title fight in Saudi Arabia on February 17

The fight was officially confirmed along with the entire undercard today.

It’s huge news for Cacace, a mercurial talent who has never enjoyed the best of luck when it came to securing big fights. The 34-year-old finally has the chance to win a world title and could add his name to the list of Irish world champions as soon as February.

Cacace was last seen beating Damian Wrzesinski at the SSE Arena on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s defeat to Luis Alberto Lopez last May. The Holy Trinity graduate was due to fight Ryan Garner in November but a wrist injury forced him to pull out.

Welsh super feather, Cordina won the IBF World title against Kenichi Ogawa in 2022.