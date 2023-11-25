Confident Reece Mould says KO demons will comeback to haunt Gary Cully

Reece Mould says he will take advantage of the demons he believes are scaring Gary Cully to haunt the Kildare prospect this weekend.

The English fighter has come to Dublin in confident mood and has been backed up by an entourage that includes previous Irish upsetters in Josh Warrington – who holds wins over Carl Frampton and Patrick Hyland – and Maxi Hughes – who shocked Jono Carroll – throughout fight week.

The 29-year-old is promising a knockout performance on the CameronTaylor2 card at the 3Arena on Saturday night and says deep down the Irish star in the making knows it’s coming.

“His team isn’t that confident as there’s a rematch clause in this, he didn’t take the rematch with Felix, so I don’t think they are confident. I don’t think he’ll see the final bell,” he said in Dublin on Thursday.

Cully lost to Jose Felix on what was meant to be his breakout night in the same venue on May 20. However, it’s not the former Irish championship’s below-par performance in that fight that has boosted Mould’s confidence, rather the fighter, who was badly stopped by Leigh Wood, says he knows all too well the ill effects such a reverse can have on a fighter.

“There’s not many top fighters that come through defeats like his and bounce back. Gary has said that he’s fighting himself on Saturday night, but he’s not, he’s fighting me and he’s going to have a lot of demons going into this, anyone that suffered a defeat like he has is going to tell you a lie and that’s one of the reasons we’re so confident. I know what it’s like to be in there when you are struggling with the weight, I know the effects it has and I am sure it’s going to have an effect on Gary.”

The Sean O’Hagan-coached Doncaster native was offered the chance to fight Cully when the Irish fighter was riding the crest of a knockout wave but declined.

Speaking at the final press conference ahead of their now eagerly anticipated Ireland versus England clash, the former British featherweight title challenger said the timing was right earlier in the year while also claiming Cully was always a fight he fancied.

“We’re very confident in this fight and not because of Gary’s last fight, we’ve been watching him for a while now. We actually got this fight put to us at the start of the year, I know Gary says he’s only taken this fight because we’ve seen the defeat, but I had a fight planned then three weeks out and I wasn’t prepared to give the first defence of my title up just to fight him. We were confident of coming through that fight and were hoping Gary would come through his and we would have got it on then, but it didn’t work out like that. But we’re here today and we’re very confident in what we’re going to do.”

