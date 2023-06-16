Confident Larry Fryers believes he will KO The Kazakh

Larry Fryers says he will bring the same insane intensity he used to stop the rot to his headline fight this weekend – and expects to stop his opponent as a result.

‘Lethal’ put in a career-best performance to claim victory in as close to a must-win fight as you can get back in April. Fired up and full of endeavor, the Monaghan native bullied and stopped Joshua David Rivera to get a first win since 2019.

The result allows the continual risk taker to roll the dice again, securing him a fight with backed Kazakh Dimash Niyazov in Atlantic City.

However, Fryers who suffered defeats to the likes of Xander Zayas, John Bauza and Wesley Ferrer on major promotions, claims he will upset the applecart this time round and believes an equally all-action display will help him secure a second successive stoppage win.

“The last win was a nice one and very important,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“It put me back where I wanted to be, back in bigger and better fights, which this one most definitely is as it headlines a big show in Atlantic City.”

Fryers says a desire to get his hand raised inspired his performance last time out and points out he is just as motivated and dangerous going into this clash with the Brooklyn-based Asian.

“Getting back to winning ways is what motivated me to fight with that fire and it will be the same with this fight,” he adds.

“I’ll be bringing the same intensity and desire to break this guy,” he continues before predicting an inside-the-distance win.

“I believe I stop this guy and but on a great performance to go with the big occasion.”

The New York-based 32-year-old says he always had belief throughout the six-fight run without a win and points out a back-to-basics approach helped change the tide.

“Every win brings you confidence, so that last one definitely added confidence, but I never lost it completely. I was always confident in my ability. I just finally got back to fighting the way I always did and that’s what me and my team worked on for that last fight. I had drifted away from it a bit and getting back to it worked.”