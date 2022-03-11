Confident Gary Cully puts Kambosos, Haney, Davis and co on Notice

Gary Cully plans to force none other George Kambosos Jr into a corner before the year is out, provided the Australian still holds all four light world titles.

The Kildare lightweight takes a huge step up when he faces former world champion Miguel Vasquez on the massive Leigh Wood – Michael Conlan card this weekend – and is confident he will make an impression on a wider audience.

In fact, he believes it will kick start the next phase of his career and put him on a course for the undisputed champion of a weight division packed with global names.

As the man with the belts, the Australian – who became one of the biggest names in boxing when he dethroned the man [Teofimo Lopez] who beat the man [Vasyl Lomachenko] – is the Pete Taylor trained fighter main target.

Cully [13(7)-0] is aware there will have to be pawn or two taken first – but every move is made with eventually being able to declare checkmate on the lightweight king – whoever that may be at the time – in mind.

Vasquez has top be toppled first and if that’s achieved the son of Sarto wants to progress to fights that will see him secure world title mandatory status and a shot at whoever holds the belts.

If he wins in Nottingham on Saturday he plans to “get back in the gym and get up the world rankings and get maybe a world title eliminator next.”

“If not the next fight, the fight after that for sure. By the end of the year I wanna be in a mandatory position for one of the world titles, with one of the big names be it Devin Haney, George Kambosos, Gervonta Davis.”

The southpaw has already done his homework and has ideas on what names provide the quickest passage to a strap.

Cully believes he is high-end ready but knows enough about the business to know, he has to prove he is world title shot worthy to the powers that be and has o create a fan appetite for a fight between him and one of the elite names.

“I’d like to fight the likes of a Javier Fortuna, Jojo Diaz, Maxi Hughes, all these big names that are in the lightweight division.

“I think I need one more, not because I’m not ready just because I probably haven’t earned my shot yet.”

They may seem bold claims from a fighter who

“I see Ryan Garcia calling for the Kambosos fight, he’s done a bit more than me but he’s not earned the shot yet.

“Now I feel like I’m ready [for the big names/world champions]” he adds before looking much further down the line.