Commonwealth Team ‘Ready to Make Their Mark’

A 12 strong team of boxers has departed for Birmingham today to contest the 2022 Commonwealth Games for Northern Ireland.

Boxing is Northern Ireland’s most successful sport at the Commonwealths with 61 medals, including 13 golds, 19 silvers and 29 bronze medal bronze.

Ulster High Performance Director, John Conlan, says “Northern Ireland has a remarkable track record at the Commonwealth Games and we’re targeting building on that, and on the experience in the Cold Coast Games. Members of this team have contested strongly at European and World level already this year, and have taken part in training camps in England, Italy and our own highly successful 10-nation CWG camp in Jordanstown, in addition to their on-going High-Performance training. I’d like to recognise, too, the contribution of clubs and club coaches to boxers’ training in advance of these games. Our boxers are ready to make their mark in Birmingham”.

The team includes 2022 World Champion, Amy Broadhurst and 2022 European silver medallist, Dylan Eagleson, along with three 2018 Gold Coast Games silver medallists, in Carly McNaul and Aidan and Michaela Walsh, now Olympic bronze medallist and Olympian, respectively. Carly and Michaela are now both ranked 5th in the world in their respective weights, following their contesting of the Women’s World Championships

Northern Ireland Head Coach, Damian Kennedy, says “We always perform well at the Commonwealth Games. This is a team, a mixture of youth and experience – we’d be confident of coming home with a few medals…They’re all capable of performing on an international stage. I’m confident in each and every one of their abilities. Morale is good, they’re looking forward to getting in there and doing the job”.

John Conlan says “The quality of preparation we’ve provided for our boxers wouldn’t have been possible without the skill and knowledge of our High Performance Administrator, Aimee Shiels, who manages all training, all camps and all international competition from a logistics perspective. Her contribution to this team is invaluable.”

Boxing begins on Thursday, and High Performance Head Coach, Zauri Antia, says “This is a very strong team, and their preparations for the Commonwealth Games have been excellent. I wish them every success in what will be an excellent Commonwealth Games for Team N.I”.

N.I Commonwealth Team:

48kg Nicole Clyde, Antrim BC

50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Rd BC

51kg Clepson Paiva, Holy Trinity BC

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s BC

57kg Michaela Walsh, Emerald BC

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles BC

60kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC

63.5kg JP Hale, Star ABC

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family BC, Drogheda

70kg Eireann Nugent, Immaculata BC

71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC

75kg Jake Tucker, Emerald BC

High Performance Director: John Conlan

Head Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coaches:

Liam Corr

Rory McShane

Jay Delaney

Support Team

Damian Martin

Lorcan McGee