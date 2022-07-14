Commonwealth Games Training in Full Swing

10 teams are taking part in a Commonwealth Games Training Camp, hosted by the Ulster High Performance Unit.

The camp, which began over the weekend, is being hosted at the University of Ulster, Jordanstown, to assist boxers contesting the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham between July 28th to August 8th.

Boxing is Northern Ireland’s most successful sport at the Commonwealths with 61 medals, including 13 golds, 19 silvers and 29 bronze medal bronze. The team includes 3 2018 Gold Coast Games silver medallists, in Carly McNaul and Aidan and Michaela Walsh, now Olympic bronze medallist and Olympian, respectively.

The federations participating at the training camp include Australia, Barbados, Canada, Great Britain, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and Trinidad & Tobago.

N.I Commonwealth Team:

48kg Nicole Clyde, Antrim BC

50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Rd BC

51kg Clepson Paiva, Holy Trinity BC

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s BC

57kg Michaela Walsh, Emerald BC

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles BC

60kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC

63.5kg JP Hale, Star ABC

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family BC, Drogheda

70kg Eireann Nugent, Immaculata BC

71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC

75kg Jake Tucker, Emerald BC

92+kg Damien Sullivan, Emerald BC